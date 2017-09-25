Crews working to rescue person trapped in second story of commercial fire in Everett

EVERETT – Firefighters were working to rescue a person trapped in the second story of a three-alarm commercial fire in Everett on Monday night.

Everett fire responded to the fire in the 2900 block of Broadway Ave. at around 10 p.m. At 10:35 p.m., officials said they’d upgraded to a three-alarm fire and had assumed a defensive posture.

Officials said there were live wires down in the area, and asked the public to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on what business operates out of the building, or if there were any injuries.

