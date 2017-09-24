Snohomish County could ban safe injection sites

While King County considers where to put safe injection sites for drug and heroin addicts, Snohomish County may be giving the idea a thumbs down. The county is considering an emergency moratorium to block them.

“It doesn’t really do anything to help with their addiction. It just looks to kind of put a band-aid on the problem. But doesn’t really offer real solutions,” Snohomish County Councilmember Nate Nehring told Q13 News. “In Snohomish County, we’d really like to look for solutions, treament options, really help those folks get back on their feet and be contributing members of society again.”

Nehring has introduced an ordinance that would put a temporary ban on safe injection sites in unincorporated Snohomish County.

He says a better approach is to have social workers embedded with deputies who can get addicts the help and treatment they need.

The proposal will be on the council’s agenda at its 10:30 a.m. Meeting Monday.