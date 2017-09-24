Skateboarder hit, killed by car in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office says a man was hit and killed by a car while skateboarding in Burien.

Deputies responded to the scene Saturday morning.

According to law enforcement officials, the man — who has not been identified — was reportedly skateboarding down a hill and rode into the path of a northbound car.

The driver reportedly attempted to swerve, but still hit the man. The man, who was in his 30s, died at the scene.

Sgt. Cindi West, King County Sheriff’s Office media relations officer, says there is no evidence the victim or the driver were affected by drugs or alcohol.