Seattle man falls to his death at Wallace Falls

GOLD BAR, Wash. — A Seattle man is the second person to die near Wallace Falls this year.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a woman called 911 Sunday evening to report that her husband and their dog had fallen over an embankment near the Sky Valley Lookout at middle falls.

The couple was reportedly on a hike with family and friends when the 33-year-old man fell.

The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit found the man at the base of middle falls. His body was later rescued by SnoHAWK 10 and turned over to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fire District 26 personnel were also able to rescue the couple’s dog.

This is the third incident and second death at the falls this year.

In August, crews rescued a 38-year-old climber who fell several feet onto a ledge near Wallace Falls. The Sheriff’s Office said the woman had been ‘canyoneering’ with friends when she lost control of her climbing rope and fell several feet suffering critical injuries.

In July, the body of a missing 18-year-old woman was in a pool of water at the base of the lower Wallace Falls.

Friends of the woman told authorities they had climbed over the railing to cross the river to an island and, as they were returning to the trail, they heard the woman cry out, followed by the sound of a splash in the water.