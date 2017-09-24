Seahawks undecided on protest as kickoff approaches

TENNESSEE – Barely an hour before game time, the Seattle Seahawks still hadn’t decided how they were going to protest during the national anthem before the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Q13 FOX’s Ian Furness said it was “a fluid situation,” with various players who wanted to stand, sit, or kneel during the anthem, and others who wanted to stay in the locker room.

Furness said the team held a meeting Saturday night, but no consensus was reached.

The team issued a statement Saturday defending the players’ right to exercise their free speech.

More than 100 players in Sunday’s early round of games took a knee during the national anthem.

The #Seahawks held a team meeting last night. No consensus reached on what to do. Some want to stand/sit/kneel or stay in locker room. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 24, 2017

I am told it is a fluid situation and could change or be decided right up until kickoff. #Seahawks have been at front of this for sometime — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 24, 2017

As such.. I would not expect them to stay in locker room. But.. amazing storyline that this is being talked about so close to kickoff. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) September 24, 2017