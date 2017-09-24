Seahawks undecided on protest as kickoff approaches

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks sits on the bench during the national anthem prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 10, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Bennett was controversially detained by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on August 27, after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor UFC fight. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
TENNESSEE – Barely an hour before game time, the Seattle Seahawks still hadn’t decided how they were going to protest during the national anthem before the game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Q13 FOX’s Ian Furness said it was “a fluid situation,” with various players who wanted to stand, sit, or kneel during the anthem, and others who wanted to stay in the locker room.
Furness said the team held a meeting Saturday night, but no consensus was reached.
The team issued a statement Saturday defending the players’ right to exercise their free speech.
More than 100 players in Sunday’s early round of games took a knee during the national anthem.