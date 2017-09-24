Neighbors search for answers after cat found mutilated in garbage

SHORELINE, Wash. — Frustrated neighbors shared their concerns Sunday about a cat that was stolen and brutally tortured and killed last week.

A preliminary necropsy of the cat’s body shows the animal’s head was repeatedly crushed and every major bone in its body broken.

On Sunday, neighbors met at the Whisker City Cat Rescue in shoreline to find out how they can help police find the person responsible.

“We hope that anyone with those doorbell cameras, or any security cameras at all, just in Shoreline, will look at their footage from Tuesday midnight on and see if there’s anyone who looks off or suspicious to them, and then provide that information,” Whisker City’s founder April Brown said.

The urgency to solve this animal cruelty case has led to an increase in the reward. Brown said the reward is now up to $25,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The cat nicknamed ‘Quixote’ had been staying at the cat rescue until its owners finished their move or found a new family.