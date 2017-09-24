Meet Capone! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Capone! He is a 4-years-old, King Charles spaniel mix. Much like his namesake, Capone has had a hard time trusting new people.

However, once he warms up to you, he's a goof ball. Capone was picked up in California as a stray dog and when they called his family, they said they no longer wanted him.

Capone has been at Emerald City Pet Rescue for more than a year. The rescue thinks he is having a hard time getting adopted because he does not do so well in the meet and greets.

He would do best in a home without cats or small children, high energy situations can stress him out a bit. But he would do great with another dog. Capone does not have any health problems and just needs a little bit help with his behavior.

If you're interested in adopting or fostering Capone, give Emerald City Pet Rescue in Seattle a call. You can also email the rescue at info@emeraldcitypetrescue.org.