LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans

SEATTLE – Last year, the Seahawks squeaked by the Miami Dolphins, 12-10, in the opener, lost an ugly one to the Los Angeles Rams, 9-3, then broke out with a 37-18 win over San Francisco in Week 3.

The year before that, Seattle lost to the Rams in Week 1 and the Packers in Week 2, then crushed the Bears in Week 3.

The Seahawks (1-1) will find out today if this season’s slow start is just their typical early season rust – or perhaps a sign of something more worrisome – when they kick off in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans at 1:05 p.m. Coach Pete Carroll said last week the team would be “competing” on the offensive line and at running back as the week wore on, so a different look on offense is entirely possible as Seattle looks to out-gun mobile quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Titans.

