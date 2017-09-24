Glowinski on Seahawks’ inactive list, but Graham and Lacy will play

TENNESSEE – Eddie Lacy and Jimmy Graham are in, and Mark Glowinski is out.

A week after he was a healthy scratch against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy was not on the inactive list the team released before it’s game at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tight end Jimmy Graham, who was suffering from an ankle injury suffered last week, was also absent from the inactive list.

Glowinksi, however, appeared to be a victim of the “competition” coach Pete Carroll promised last week on the offensive line. Oday Aboushi will likely take his place as starting right guard.

Also on the inactive list were running back J.D. McKissic; cornerback Neiko Thorpe; safety Tedric Thompson; linebacker D.J. Alexander; guard Jordan Roos; and tackle Isaiah Battle.