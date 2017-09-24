FBI: ‘Double Hat Bandit’ suspect arrested for bank robberies

BOISE, Idaho — A 54-year-old man suspected of robbing banks and credit union in seven states has been arrested in Indiana.

The FBI announced on Friday that Shayne Carson was arrested Thursday without incident in the parking lot of a motel in Whiteland, Indiana. Carson is scheduled to be transferred to Utah to face a bank robbery charge stemming from a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to the complaint, Carson is believed to be the “Double Hat Bandit.” Carson allegedly wore two hats — typically a beanie over a baseball cap — during 13 bank robberies throughout Utah, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Idaho since last December. All the banks hit were inside grocery stores.

Carson is also a suspect in additional bank robberies in Colorado, Iowa and Ohio. Those incidents are still under investigation.