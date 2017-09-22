Two people shot in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood

SEATTLE — Two people were shot in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood Friday night, police said.

Police said the shooting occurred at Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street. The two victims drove to South Edmunds Street, where a two-vehicle collision occurred. The victims were then rushed to Harborview Medical Center, police said.

Light link rail was temporarily halted.

No suspects have been arrested.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.