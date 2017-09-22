× Suspect in fatal shooting outside South Seattle bar turns himself in to police

SEATTLE — A 21-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting outside of a bar in South Seattle’s Hillman City neighborhood turned himself into police Friday.

Detectives have booked him into the King County Jail for investigation of homicide.

Q13 News does not typically identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

The fatal shooting took place on Thursday night, Sept. 15. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Rainier Avenue South, near South Findlay Street, for a report of shots fired. They found a man who had been shot. Medics took the victim to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died.

Officers searched the area and found a gun, but no suspect. Witnesses described the suspect as a black man in his early 20s wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans. Officers later identified the suspect, and he turned himself in Friday.