× Sultan mayor to fill vacant seat in the state House

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The mayor of the small Snohomish County town of Sultan has been picked to fill a vacancy in the state House of Representatives.

The Daily Herald reports that Carolyn Eslick will represent the 39th Legislative District, which includes swaths of Snohomish, Skagit and King counties.

Arlington Republican John Koster resigned from his seat in August to lead the County Roads Administration Board, which distributes gas tax dollars for road projects across the state.

Elected officials from three counties picked Eslick, the Republican Party’s third-ranked nominee for that seat. The party’s top pick was former state lawmaker Elizabeth Scott, of Monroe, who served two terms in the House.

Eslick was sworn into office Wednesday and will serve through the 2018 election.