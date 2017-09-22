× Seahawks coach Pete Carroll: Jimmy Graham should be good to go Sunday

SEATTLE — Breathe some relief, Hawks fans.

Tight End Jimmy Graham should be ready to play Sunday, coach Pete Carroll says.

Graham sat out practice earlier this week with an ankle injury, one of seven players sitting out. But Carroll says Graham looks good to go for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Day Before The Day Before!! Let's hear you #12s!!! — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) September 22, 2017

“He did really well today,” Carroll said at Friday’s press conference. “Made it through the whole practice and did everything. Practiced full. So he’ll be all right.”

Carroll also briefed the media about some other Seahawks injuries. There was no update on rookie Malik McDowell, and corner back DeShawn Shead was running “really fast.” Shead is still targeted to come back in the middle of the year, Carroll says.

