Pierce County deputies involved in 2 shootings overnight

TACOMA, Wash. — One man was killed and another critically injured during confrontations with Pierce County sheriff’s deputies.

The News Tribune reports the first shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Thursday after a pursuit started in Pierce County and ended in Port Orchard.

Deputies shot the man in the vehicle and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed in critical condition.

Deputies have not said what prompted them to open fire. A woman in the car was not injured.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The second shooting occurred about 11 p.m. when deputies were called to a site near Midland about a suicidal man with a knife.

It's unclear what escalated the confrontation, but deputies shot and killed the man. He was not identified.

Deputies were not injured in either incident.