Look into my eyes! Help ID coffee stand burglar who stared straight into camera

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

A screwdriver and pry tool is what Pierce County detectives say this crook used to bust into a coffee stand in South Prairie earlier this month.

They’re hoping him staring straight into the camera is the clue that’ll help get him identified.

“He spent 30 minutes there, rifling through everything and took a credit card machine, some money,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “This is somebody who’s out at 3:30 in the morning, committing small-time burglaries, but he’s probably doing a lot of them, so we’ve got a good chance here with some of these photos to get him identified. Somebody might recognize him by his eyes, when he’s looking right at the camera, there’s a pretty good shot of his face. Pictures show what he’s doing and him breaking in, but that one photo may be the photo that leads to his identification.”

If you think you know who he is, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward if your tips leads to his arrest.