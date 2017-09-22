Help ID woman whose getaway tactics turned her from thief — to robbery suspect

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

A woman spotted stealing from a store faces a felony after Edmonds Police say her getaway tactics turned her from thief – to robbery suspect.

“You can see her going into the store,” describes Edmonds Police Det. Andrew Mehl. “She goes into the health and beauty aisle with a basket, puts some things in a basket and then walks out the east doors and as she’s walking out the loss prevention officer contacts her. She tries to kind of sneak by him a little bit and realizes that she’s not going to be able to and strikes him in the chest and then runs away. She’s very matter of fact. It looks like she’s definitely done this before. She didn’t look nervous at all until she was contacted by the loss prevention officer.”

Whether she's done it before or not, detectives say the risk/reward she took to now be facing a felony just doesn't make sense. "Not very high-dollar amount at all, only about $25 worth, which makes this even more concerning, the fact that she would resort to some level of violence in order, just for $25.”

If you recognize her, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You'll get a cash reward if your tip leads to her arrest.