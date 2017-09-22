× Former Bremerton football coach takes religious liberty case to next level

BREMERTON, Wash. — A former Washington high school assistant football coach has appealed a court decision denying his request to be given back his job.

The Kitsap Sun reports former Bremerton High School assistant Joe Kennedy sued the school district after he was placed on paid leave in 2015 when he refused an order to cease praying on the football field following games.

Kennedy’s contract was not renewed in 2016.

A three-judge panel on Aug. 23 declined Kennedy's request for a legal injunction that would have required the district to reinstate him to the position while his lawsuit made its way through the courts.

Kennedy's lawyers on Wednesday made a legal request for a hearing in front of the full circuit (called an "en banc" review) in the appeals court.