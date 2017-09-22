Federal Way Police searching for stolen RV containing show dogs

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way Police are asking for the public’s help to find a stolen RV filled with show dogs.

The 22-foot Winnebago with License #AKD5438 and pens in the back was taken from the Sportsman’s Warehouse at about 8:15 p.m. Friday and last seen headed toward Hwy 18. Inside, there were 11 dogs in the RV including a 130-pound doberman which is why it is so surprising the crook stole it. The owners were headed to Port Orchard for a show.

The owner said there was 11 to 12 dogs inside the RV.

If you spot it, call 911 immediately.