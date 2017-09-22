Bicyclist run over by car dies of injuries in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A bicyclist run over by a car near a major North Issaquah intersection has died.

Police and medics responded to the intersection of East Lake Sammamish Way and SE 56th Street at about 11:20 a.m. Friday after receiving reports of a bad accident.

The bicyclist was pinned underneath the car when first responders arrived.

The bicyclist was extricated and found with severe injuries. Soon after, the bicyclist was pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately available about the victim or how the crash happened.