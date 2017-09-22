Armed sandwich shop robbers: Help ID pair of masked suspects who terrorized worker, customer

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

A pair of punks looking like comic book villains pull-off a terrifying takeover robbery — and it’s all caught on camera — giving you the clues to hopefully tell Edmonds Police their names.

The video shows the terror they put a customer through at the Subway sandwich shop on Highway 99 earlier this month: One minute he’s enjoying a meal — the next he’s got his hands up high in the air at the order of two sinister suspects.

“In the Subway there was a customer who was minding his own business and these two guys came in with what appears to be some sort of costumes they made at home. They quickly see that there’s a customer sitting there and then within moments one of them displays a gun, or some sort of weapon and points it at the clerk behind the counter and immediately they start, kind of, frantically running back and forth as they, uh, one goes towards the customer and the other one forces his way behind the counter and they accost the clerk and take the money. After a few seconds they make the customer, that was sitting there, they make him walk to the front of the store with his hands up and then both of them run out of the store. Again, they look pretty unorganized. They’ve got some kind of hokey masks and stuff on, you know, kind of cowardly, frankly, to come in and act this way towards one person that’s just doing their job and somebody else who’s just enjoying a meal, so we know that there’s somebody out there that knows these people and frankly we’re hoping you just don’t want to be associated with somebody who acts this way.”

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives really want you to pay attention to their demeanor and clothing as clues for who they are -- and of course -- their unusual masks. "The one gentleman appears to have, like a Spiderman mask that maybe he made at home. They got away with a couple hundred dollars, so the haul wasn't necessarily worth the actions that they took and now when we catch them, you know, we're going to prosecute them for robbery and they could be spending a lot of time in prison over a minimal amount of cash."

The suspect in the red mask is believed to be black, in his 20's and between 5’6” and 5’9”.

Detectives think the second suspect could be black, white, or Hispanic, in his 20's and around 6’ tall.

If you recognize them, or think you know anything at all that can help Edmonds detectives identify them, call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information. It's anonymous and you'll get a cash reward of up to a thousand dollars if your tip leads to either or both of their arrests.