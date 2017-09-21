Washington Superior Court judge pleads guilty to DUI

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington judge has pleaded guilty to drunken driving after being arrested when her car spun out, struck a concrete barrier and came to rest facing oncoming traffic along an interstate.

The Everett Herald reports Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Marybeth Dingledy pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to driving under the influence after being arrested Aug. 26.

Police reports indicate Dingledy’s blood-alcohol level reportedly tested at 0.122 and 0.115 at the time of arrest. It is illegal to drive in Washington with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 or greater.

No one was injured in the crash.

Dingledy’s attorney, Anna Goykhman, says Dingledy apologizes to the officer and to the court, and most importantly to her community.

King County prosecutors are recommending Dingledy spend a day in jail and pay a $350 fine plus court costs. The proposed sentence would suspend roughly a year behind bars, and more than $4,600 in fines that could be imposed if she reoffends.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 1.