Police: Burien woman left scene of her ex-boyfriend’s fatal shooting without helping him

SEATTLE — Bail was set at $500,000 Thursday for a 21-year-old Burien woman who allegedly told police she was outside her ex-boyfriend’s Southwest Seattle home when he was fatally shot and that she drove away without calling 911.

A judge found probable cause to hold Anna Kasparova in the King County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.

On Tuesday night, police were called to the 8100 block of 31st Avenue Southwest, in the city’s Roxhill neighborhood, after reports of shots fired and a man lying in the street. Police found a man, later identified as Edixon Velasquez, 25, with two gunshot wounds outside his home. Despite lifesaving efforts, Velasquez died.

During the investigation, Velasquez’s two roommates told police that Velasquez’s former girlfriend “Anna” had contacted him and told him she “urgently” wanted to meet at his home and that he should come outside to talk to her. When she pulled up his home, the roommates said Velasquez was contacted by her again and that she had asked him to come out to help her park her car.

One of the roommates told police that Velasquez was gone about two or three minutes when they heard at least one gunshot outside.

Police said they obtained video surveillance from one of the neighbors. In the video, a black sedan pulls up to Velasquez’s home and a woman gets out of the driver’s seat. Velasquez can be seen getting into the driver’s seat and it appears as though he is trying to parallel park the car. The woman walks across the street and appears to take cover behind a parked vehicle.

“A male in a hooded sweatshirt and long pants can then be seen walking, from the north, up to the driver’s door of the black sedan,” police said in court documents. “The male appears to open the driver’s door and pull Velasquez out of the car. Velasquez falls to the ground and the male makes movements/gestures with his arm/hands toward Velasquez. Velasquez does not get up after this, and the male runs away on foot (northbound).

“The female then appears to calmly walk back over to Velasquez, look at him down on the ground, make no attempt to help him, but instead enter the driver’s door of the black sedan and drive away.”

On Wednesday, Police arrested Kasparova in Burien. During an interview with police, the documents say, “Kasparova admitted that she went to the victim’s residence on 9-19-17 and asked him to come outside to help her park her car. She denied knowing the identity of the shooter and the motive for the shooting, but admitted that she did nothing to help the victim after the shooting and that she left the scene and never called 911.”

The male suspect has not been located, police said.