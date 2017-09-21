Pierce County sheriff’s deputies shoot suicidal man armed with knife

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County sheriff’s deputies shot a suicidal man in the Parkland/Spanaway area Thursday night, the sheriff’s department said.

Spokesman Jerry Bates said deputies responded to the 200 block of 78th Street Court East where a suicidal man was armed with a knife, was possibly high on drugs and upset about a breakup, and “shots were fired.”

Deputies hit the man, Bates said, but his condition was not known.

The deputies were uninjured, he added.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.