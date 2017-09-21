Out & About: Fly Fishing with Reign FC Lauren Barnes and Jess Fishlock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle - In the 2nd installment of Out & About, the Seattle Reign FC's Lauren Barnes and Jessica Fishlock learn to fly fish with the help of the Orvis Fly Fishing School.

Lauren Barnes is a defender for the Reign and joined Seattle after she was selected in the 2013 NWSL Supplemental Draft. Jessica Fishlock plays midfielder and is the co-captain of the team.

Jason Cotta from the Bellevue Orvis location walked the group through the basics of casting. Orvis offers similar lessons and excursions through their retail locations.

