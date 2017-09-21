One person apparently shot after leading police on chase from Pierce to Kitsap County

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A police chase that began in Pierce County and led to Kitsap County ended with sheriff’s deputies shooting at and apparently hitting the driver, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.

A female passenger in the vehicle also was treated at the scene for medical issue, possibly for drugs, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Jerry Bates said.

The driver was injured, Bates said, adding he didn’t know the extent of the his injuries.

Bates said he don’t know exactly where in Pierce County the chase started or why. Or why sheriff’s deputies fired at the driver.