Michael Dennis Gormley: Search for fugitive who police say punched woman in face

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Michael Dennis Gormley and asking for help from the public to locate him.

The 46-year-old is wanted on a $75,000 warrant for Domestic Violence Felony Violation of a No Contact Order, Telephone Harassment in Pierce County and a no bail DOC warrant for illegal drugs in Olympia.

Federal Way Police say he has continued to violate a protection order, continues to follow the victim, assaulted her and threatened to kill her if he catches her with someone else. Officers say he became enraged on June 28th and punched her in the face.

Gormley’s prior convictions include Reckless Driving, Taking a Vehicle without Permission, Assault 4 DV, DV Felony Violation of a Court Order, Assault 3 DV, Theft 1, Obstructing Law Enforcement, Possession of Burglary Tools, Vehicle Prowling, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession for Drug Paraphernalia, Theft 3, Disorderly Conduct, DUI and Negligent Driving. He has had 6 prior restraining orders filed against him.

Gormley is 6’02”, 300 pounds, has Hazel eyes and is bald. If you can tell deputies where to find Dennis Gormley.

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest.