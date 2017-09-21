Marysville babysitter found guilty in girl’s death

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A jury has convicted a Marysville babysitter of the lesser charge of second-degree manslaughter in the death of a 4-month-old girl.

The Daily Herald says 23-year-old Cheyanne Jarrell was found guilty Wednesday in Snohomish County Superior Court.

Prosecutors say Jarrell became frustrated while watching Kailynn Watson and her own child last year and shook the girl with enough force to damage her spine. Doctors said the spinal injury paralyzed Kailynn’s diaphragm, cutting off her oxygen.

The jury deliberated for more than three days before acquitting Jarrell of first-degree manslaughter. They found her guilty of second-degree manslaughter.

Jarrell denied injuring the girl. She said she found the girl unresponsive shortly after putting her on the couch. Doctors called by the defense disputed claims that abusive head trauma caused the girl’s death.

Prosecutors accused defense lawyers of bringing in doctors whose opinions were not representative of the general scientific community.