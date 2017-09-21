× Cristian Godinez: Search on for suspect who cut off GPS tracker, faces 10 years in prison

WANTED IN RICHLAND —

The U.S. Marshals-Richland Division needs your help to find Cristian Godinez. The 24-year-old cut off his GPS ankle monitor on Sept. 18th after he was released on bond pending his “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine”.

Deputies believe he is hiding out in the Yakima Valley or with friends and family in the Grandview/Sunnyside area.

He also may be driving a Dark Grey 2011 Acura TL with Washington Plates “AXM7094”.

Godinez may have a firearm in his possession and because he is looking at a minimum of 10 years in prison, deputies consider him very dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. If you know where Godinez is hiding, submit the tip to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers anonymously via the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

If you don’t care about the reward, you can submit the tip to the Marshals directly at 509-946-9423. However, tips must be sent through Crime Stoppers in order for you to be eligible for the reward.