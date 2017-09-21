Actor Matthew McConaughey filming car commercial in Washington state

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Actor Matthew McConaughey was spotted filming a Lincoln car commercial in Washington state.

The News Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2xzkPeb ) that McConaughey was in the city of Roy on Thursday.

Roy resident Katy Burkett, who owns property near the film site, says she saw McConaughey.

She says someone from the commercial crew actually asked her if they could park a makeup truck on her property, to which she thought, “Why would they need a makeup truck if it wasn’t Matthew McConaughey?'”

Burkett then promptly took the day off work to watch the filming.

Roy Police Chief Darwin Armitage said filming was scheduled to last into Thursday night.