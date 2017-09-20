Stolen cat found with head crushed in Shoreline dumpster; search on for animal abuser

WARNING: This article contains graphic details of a crime

SHORELINE, Wash. — King County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives are investigating after a cat named ‘Quixote’ was stolen from a cat rescue in Shoreline and then found dead in a nearby dumpster with his head crushed.

Around 12pm, yesterday, a volunteer with the Whisker City Cat Rescue on N 183rd St in Shoreline called police when she noticed an outside cat shelter had been broken into and the cat which had been housed inside was missing.

Shoreline Police responded and investigated the theft and burglary to the shelter. Inside the shelter police found a yellow blanket with green writing on it that said: “The homeless need a home … just not my backyard, not Richmond Beach.”

Just before 5 p.m., the employee called police again and said she found the missing cat dead in the facilities dumpster. The cat’s head had been crushed in. King County Animal Control was advised and Shoreline police returned to the scene. The cat’s body was eventually given to the owner who said she would take it to her vet for an examination. At this point, there is no evidence that the cat was tortured prior to being killed. While this case brings to mind what happened to a toy poodle named Mickey on Aug. 25th in Edmonds when his owner found him partially skinned in his backyard, the King County Sheriff’s Office, Shoreline Police and Edmonds Police say at this time, there is no evidence linking the cases. Washington's Most Wanted host David Rose offered a $1,000 towards the reward for tips to catch Mickey's killer and thanks to donations from the family, the public and Pasado's Safe Haven, that reward is now $7,500. Rose said he will do the same for 'Quixote'. If you can help detectives identify the suspect who killed this poor cat yesterday and crushed in his head in Shoreline, Rose will gladly give you $1,000. You can call Crime Stoppers anonymously (they may kick in some reward money too) or contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311. 'Quixote' found in a Shoreline dumpster with his head crushed. I will offer a $1,000 reward if you can ID the suspect. @kingcosoPIO #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/BL1FqjksUP — David Rose (@DavidRoseQ13FOX) September 20, 2017