Healthy Living: Metastatic Breast Cancer, dying for a cure

Each year, it’s estimated 40,000 people in the U.S. die from metastatic breast cancer. That’s when cancer spreads from the breast to other parts of the body. There is no cure and the median survival rate for a person diagnosed with metastatic disease is just two to three years.

In 2001, Lynda Weatherby was diagnosed with breast cancer. In good health and with no family history of the disease, the wife and mother of two was shocked, but thought since she caught it early she was in the clear. Twelve years later, Lynda learned the cancer had returned, and this time it had spread to her brain.

Marni Hughes sat down with Lynda to talk about metastatic disease and the key to giving time and hope to the thousands of people like her who are dying for a cure.

Seattle is host to the Northwest Metastatic Breast Cancer Conference, happening Sept. 22-23rd. This years theme is “Living Well. Living Longer. Driving Change”.

Sessions on Friday are open to all breast cancer patients and will cover all kinds of information on how to heal from and possibly reduce the risk of breast cancer coming back. Saturday sessions are for the Metastatic/Stage IV patient and will cover the latest treatment advances, research trials, and national issues affecting Metastatic Breast Cancer patients.

http://komenpugetsound.org/nwmbcc/

Lynda says breast cancer and MBC can be very isolating for the patient and this is a great way to connect with others who understand what you are going through.

The conference will be live-streaming both days if you would like to watch from home.

http://komenpugetsound.org/nwmbcc/nw-metastatic-breast-cancer-conference-agenda/