× Garth Brooks is coming ‘All the way to Tacoma’ as world tour nears end

For the first time in two decades, country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to the Seattle-Tacoma area.

Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will play at the Tacoma Dome on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the last Garth Brooks World Tour concert on the West Coast, and the first time Brooks has performed in the Seattle-Tacoma area in 19 years.

Brooks is the number one selling solo artist in U.S. history.

He even has a song all about Tacoma:

Might make it to Memphis

The Kansas City line

All the way to Tacoma

By then I hope you’re out of my mind

All the way to Tacoma

By then I hope you’re out of my mind

“I can tell you my retiring days are behind me … The only thing that’s going to change after December is, it’s just not going to be a constant appearance. You’re going to have to pick ‘em …,” Brooks told The Boot. “The great thing about the next year, 2018, is, we’re going to play some places for free. That’s what I like — just go for the reason of going there. And you get to play music. That’s cool.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. for $61.65 each plus taxes and fees (total of $74.98).