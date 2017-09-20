Edmonds woman pleads guilty to attempted murder in bizarre ‘Craigslist date’ attack

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A 24-year-old Edmonds woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2xwZS3w ) Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday.

Brown told a Lynnwood police sergeant in January that she’s a psychopath who’s been plagued by homicidal thoughts since middle school. Brown told the sergeant that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it.

Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel room they were in. He survived.

According to court documents obtained by Q13 News:

The victim said he and Brown met on Craigslist, through a post he made seeking dating, not sex. He said that the date ended up at the Rodeo Inn on Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

The man told police that Brown asked him several times if he was a serial killer. He told her no, and she climbed on top of him and said, “Well, I am a serial killer” and pulled out a pocket knife.

The woman then stabbed him in the chest, police said, and he had a difficult time fighting her off because of her weight. He eventually broke free, got out of the room and called police from the hotel office.

Officers spotted Brown running across the parking lot, at which point she asked them, “Am I caught?”

Police found a note in her pocket that highlighted intentions to eat his heart and kill again.

Prosecutors are suggesting 18 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder, while Brown’s lawyers seek leniency because she stopped taking her medication before the attack.