Detectives arrest woman, 21, after man shot dead in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a 21-year-old woman just a day after a man was shot and killed in West Seattle.

A man believed to be in his mid-30s was shot and killed in Southwest Seattle on Tuesday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred in the 8100 block of 31st Avenue Southwest in the city’s Roxhill neighborhood.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fire Department said the victim, believed to be about 35, had multiple gunshot wounds.

A police spokesman said shortly before 7 p.m., police began receiving reports of shots fired and a person down in the street.

Investigators said they did not believe the shooting was random.

The suspect, who has not yet been charged, was interviewed and then booked into King County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle police at 206-233-5000.