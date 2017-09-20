Deputies investigate murder of woman inside Everett home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Deputies are working to identify a suspect after a woman was found shot and killed inside an Everett home.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was called around 2:00 a.m. to the 4100 block of York Rd for the report of gunshots.

"When deputies arrived, they found a deceased female inside the residence with obvious gunshot wounds," said spokesperson Shari Ireton. "Another adult female and three children were also inside the house."

Investigators are working to identify a suspect. Detectives were expected to remain at the scene for several hours processing evidence and following up on leads.

York Rd between Beverly Park Rd and Alexander Rd was to remain closed during the investigation.