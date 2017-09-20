A lot of ‘wait and see’ as Seahawks look for solutions on offense

RENTON, Wash. – Many of the questions the Seattle Seahawks were facing at the end of last season are still plaguing them three days after the second game of this season.

Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday afternoon that the team hasn’t yet settled on a starting offensive line for Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans, even as uncertainty lingers over the running-back rotation and Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson battle injuries.

Carroll on Wednesday, on the offensive line: “Gotta wait and see. Competition, competing this week.”

Carroll on Eddie Lacy, who was a healthy scratch for last week’s game against San Francisco: “Wait and see. We’ll have to see at the end of the week.”

The Seahawks’ coaching staff is searching for ways to breathe life into what’s been the 28th-ranked scoring offense through two weeks of the season. Until midway through the fourth quarter Sunday, Seattle hadn’t scored a touchdown and had struggled mightily to move the ball on the ground.

Lacy had 3 yards on five carries in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers, then was on the inactive list Sunday when starter Thomas Rawls returned from an ankle injury.

“He’s doing fine,” Carroll said. “He’s ready to get after it and compete and battle back. He respects Thomas Rawls. He understands, (even though) that’s not what he wants.

“I don’t want him to accept it. I want him to be wanting to get back out there with everything he’s got – that’s exactly the way he should be competing.”

Carroll said Graham – who has four catches for 9 yards this season – is battling a sprained ankle.

“He’s had this same injury before, and we think he’s got a chance to do it,” Carroll said. “We’ll have to wait and see until later in the week. His mind is that he can play.”

Richardson, on the other hand, seems like a good bet to play, a week after he made the game-winning touchdown catch after suffering a compound dislocated finger.

“He just made a ridiculous catch in the walk-through out here, so I would think he’s going to be fine,” Carroll said.