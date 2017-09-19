Mexico’s president says 22 bodies found at collapsed school, 38 others missing

Posted 9:53 PM, September 19, 2017, by

A woman reacts as a real quake rattles Mexico City on September 19, 2017 moments after an earthquake drill was held in the capital. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, destroying buildings and causing an unknown number of casualties on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. The quake sowed panic in the sprawling city of 20 million people, many of whom have memories of the quake 32 years ago that killed some 10,000 people in Mexico City. / AFP PHOTO / Ronaldo SCHEMIDT (Photo credit should read RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images)

MEXICO CITY (AP) —  Mexico’s president says 22 people have died at a school that collapsed in the nation’s capital due to Tuesday’s 7.1 earthquake.

President Enrique Pena Nieto said that two of the bodies found were adults. It’s not clear whether the deaths are already included in the overall toll of at least 149 across the country.

Pena Nieto visited the school late Tuesday. He said in comments broadcast online by Financiero TV that 30 children and eight adults were still reported missing.

Rescue workers were continuing to search and listening for sounds from the rubble.

Related stories