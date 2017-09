SEATTLE — A man believed to be in his mid-30s was shot and killed in Southwest Seattle Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 8100 block of 31st Avenue Southwest in the city’s Roxhill neighborhood.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fire Department said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

A suspect has not yet been found, police said, adding that the suspect may have fled in a car.

Officers were investigating.