Chilly with rain showers, risk of thunderstorms to close out summer

SEATTLE -- The last five days of summer in Seattle are dramatically different from the entire season.

After hitting record highs and record dry days, a pre-fall practice session has slammed into western Washington.

Q13 News Meteorologist Rebecca Stevenson says heavy rain, small hail, lightning, the first mountain snowfall and temperatures 10 degrees below normal are reminding Seattle what to be prepared for in the months ahead.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms continued moving through western Washington on Tuesday. Stevenson said the storms were not expected to be as strong as Monday's.

When the Autumn Equinox arrives Friday at 1:02 p.m. the playback mode changes to normal highs near 70° and partly to mostly sunny skies.

The pleasant Autumn beginning continues over the weekend.

