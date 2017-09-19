Several inches of snow fell at Paradise and Snoqualmie, but forecast for weekend looking good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It was snowing again on Stevens Pass Tuesday night, and the National Weather Service said 5 inches of snow fell the night before at Paradise on Mount Rainier -- the most snow that has fallen there this early in the year since 1978.

Snow is falling @ Stevens Pass. Roads just turning white. Use caution if traveling over the pass tonight #wawx pic.twitter.com/nt5wfo7kJc — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) September 20, 2017

Meanwhile, Q13 News Meteorologist Walter Kelley said Wednesday will be a "kitchen sink" day, with some sun, some rain, isolated thunderstorms, hail and maybe more snow up in the mountains. The lows will be near 40 and the highs only near 60.

But then this most recent bout of wet, chilly and cloudy weather clears out. And we go back to having dry, warmer weather.

"The snow in the mountains will look SO AWESOME when you get to see them" on Thursday, Kelley said, adding that all of the mountain peaks will be snow-capped with freshly fallen snow.

"Starting Wednesday night and lasting for over a week we will enjoy some nearly perfect 'Fall' sunshine, " Kelley said. "Fall arrives at 1:02 p.m. on Friday.

"Highs this weekend will be near 70 and next week we will even see a few 80-degree days, enjoy."

5" of snow last night at Paradise on Mount Rainier. Last time Paradise had 5" or more of snow in Sept before 20th, 6" Sept. 17, 1978. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) September 20, 2017

A little bit more than just a dusting at the top of #Alpental this morning. 4" of fresh #snow! pic.twitter.com/uq382atVQZ — Summit at Snoqualmie (@SummitSnow411) September 19, 2017

The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced it was easing the recreational burn bans on state lands, since the rain has helped reduce fire danger.

In Oregon, a small tornado ripped up a dairy farm at Lacomb, Ore., but no injuries were reported.