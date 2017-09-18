Students return to Freeman High School on Monday

ROCKFORD, Wash. — Students are returning to Freeman High School for the first time after a shooting last week left one student dead and three wounded.

Classes resumed at the rural high school on Monday morning.

Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell says there will be a counselor in every classroom in the school district Monday.

Russell says retired teachers will return to school to offer support and help.

Russell also encouraged parents to accompany their students to school and to remain as long as they like.

On Wednesday, court documents say 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe brought two firearms to school and opened fire, killing one student and wounding three others. He remains in custody pending a Sept. 26 court appearance.

Freeman High is located near the town of Rockford, south of Spokane.