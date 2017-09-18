Seattle Public Schools adding cameras to buses to catch drivers who illegally pass

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools is the latest district to add cameras to buses in an effort to catch drivers who illegally pass.

The district on Monday launched the new student safety effort.

Violators who drive past the flashing red stop paddle face a fine of $419.

The district is partnering with the King County Sheriff’s Office and American Traffic Solutions.

Several other local school districts, including Marysville and Bethel schools, use these school bus cameras to catch drivers who put children in danger.

Here’s a handout from local police about when you are required to stop for a school bus with its stop paddle out: