One dead, three injured after I-90 crash near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, Wash. – One person died, one person was critically injured, and two more people were hurt after a collision on Interstate 90 on Monday afternoon.

Two cars and a semi were involved in the crash, which happened eastbound near Cle Elum at exit 82.

The Washington State Patrol didn’t immediately say what caused the accident, nor did it release any details about the hurt or deceased.

Traffic was backed up for hours after the crash. All lanes were back open by 5:30 p.m., but the WSP said there would be another full closure for 30-45 minutes after 9 p.m. so permanent repairs could be made to a power line.