McDonald’s manager stabs man during fight, Des Moines police say

DES MOINES, Wash. — Police say a McDonald’s fast-food store manager in Des Moines stabbed someone with a pocket knife during a fight after a group of at least five people refused his request they leave.

Cmdr. Doug Jenkins told our news partner The Seattle Times the dispute started Saturday afternoon as shouting but turned physical.

Jenkins said the manager stabbed a person after he was attacked by the group.

The wounded man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

There were no immediate arrests while police investigate further.