Island County deputy shoots man after standoff, struggle

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — An Island County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man after he refused to surrender and shot his friend during a struggle.

Officials were called to a home in the Monkey Hill area on north Whidbey Island at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. Reports said a 37-year-old man was despondent and armed with a firearm.

When the man’s friend arrived at the house and tried to get the man to surrender, they struggled and the friend was shot multiple times in the leg.

Deputies shot the man and he died at the scene. The friend sustained non-threatening injures and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

One deputy was treated for a minor hand injury.

Skagit County police agencies will investigate the shooting.