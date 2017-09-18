× Everett police search for 3 suspects who broke into middle school and caused $5,000 in damage

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police were searching Monday night for three suspects, all believed to be juveniles, who broke into Explorer Middle School and caused about $5,000 worth of damage, police said.

Officer Aaron Snell said police received a report of a possible burglary at the school at 9:10 p.m. The first officers on the scene found several windows broken, and one of the classrooms was “disturbed,” Snell said.

Police believe three juveniles — two boys and a girl — were believed responsible for the damage. A K-9 track of the suspects was carried out, but was unsuccessful, he said.