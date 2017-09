Camano Island-based company recalls smoked meats

German Sausage Haus, based on Camano Island, is recalling 1,252 pounds of smoked meat products because there is a risk of food poisoning.

The USDA reports the meat should not be eaten, because there is a risk that it is contaminated with staphylococcal enterotoxin, which can cause serious illness.

The products are partially cooked, and sold in frozen food sections of stores all across Washington.