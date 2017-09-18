× Amazon to bring another 1,000 jobs to Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Amazon has announced plans for a third Oregon fulfillment center.

The company said Monday that online orders will be filled, packed and shipped at the center based in Portland, creating more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

The online retail giant previously announced plans to put similar warehouses in Troutdale and Salem.

Amazon says it will employ more than 3,500 full-time fulfillment associates across the state when all locations open starting in 2018.