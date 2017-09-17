Seattle T-Birds coach Matt O’Dette on ‘Q It Up Sports’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Thunderbirds head coach Matt O'Dette talks the future of the T-Birds, last season's first WHL Championship, and his new job as head coach.

The T-Bird's season opener is next Saturday against the Tri-City Americans at the ShoWare Center in Kent. Tickets are on sale at Seattlethunderbirds.com.

The Thunderbirds and Tribune Broadcasting Seattle have partnered up once again to broadcast 9 games between Seattle and the Portland Winterhawks during this upcoming season. The first broadcast begins Saturday, September 30 on Joe TV.